Binghamton Police vs. Binghamton Fire Heart Cup Game Saturday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears are set to host Heart Cup night Saturday.

The Heart Cup is a game played between Binghamton Fire Department and Binghamton Police Department. Retired Binghamton Police Sgt. Dan Correll said the Heart Cup began in 1985.

“The first game was played on a Friday evening and the Fire Department did win the game that first year but it’s been pretty much even throughout the years,” Correll said.

The Heart Cup benefits the American Heart Association.

“This year because of COVID, we started later than normal and so because of that the program is not going to be as big as what we’ve done in the past,” Correll said. “We do have fundraising and we are selling raffle tickets to raise money for the heart association.”

Firefighter with the Binghamton Fire Department Bill Banovic said this game allows both departments to come together for some friendly competition.

“We work hand in hand every day on the streets with the Police Department and that can put us in a lot of different situations but it’s nice to be able to come together and do something good, especially for the American Heart Association,” Banovic said.

Banovic said this is his 17th year playing in the Heart Cup.

“I’m trying to turn the reins over to some of the younger guys but I can’t give it up yet,” Banovic said.

Executive Director of the American Heart Association Franklin Fry said this game coincides with the Heart Association’s main mission.

“We want people to be active, physically active, so hockey is another way people can get active and get their hearts racing and it’s better for their heart if they can,” Fry said. “Our goal is for longer and healthier lives so all of the support that comes from Heart Cup hockey also supports our Binghamton Heart Walk which is coming up April 10 at Otsiningo Park.”

The Heart Cup Game will be held April 2 at 3:30 p.m. followed by the Black Bears game at 7 p.m. vs. Columbus.

Tickets are $15, and for every ticket sold the Binghamton Black Bears will donate $5 to the American Heart Association.