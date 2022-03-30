Advertisement

Broome County Health Department, Cancer Prevention in Action builds support for workplace cancer prevention policies

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As a grantee of the New York State Department of Health’s “Cancer Prevention in Action” program -- the Broome County Health Department is bringing awareness to cancer prevention in the community.

Public Health Educator Abby Kaiser said the health department is using supported funding from the state to reduce the burden that cancer causes throughout the area.

“We do that in different avenues -- educating about sun safety, HPV vaccine as cancer prevention, and this focus is on paid time off for cancer screening,” said Kaiser.

Through the CPiA pogram, the health department is helping local businesses and organizations establish paid time off benefits that will allow employees to get cancer screenings.

Kaiser said there’s an extreme cost with having to replace employees, and the health department wants to ensure it is helping companies save money while also saving the lives of employees.

“We know that the employees are the most important asset that a company has,” she said. “We want to make sure that they are protected and healthy.”

Organizations or businesses interested in setting up paid time off cancer screenings for its employees are encouraged to contact Abby Kaiser at (607) 778-2848.

