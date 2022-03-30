Advertisement

Chenango Valley Central School District hosts Family Resource Night, focuses on mental health

By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Every month, the Warrior community has been given a series of events or presentations to provide resources outside of the classroom.

At the March 29 presentation, Chenango Valley Central School District hosted Family Resource Night to highlight mental wellness resources.

Resources included Greater Binghamton Health Center, Hillside, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, UHS Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, and Broome County Mental Health.

Director of Pupil Services with the school district, Johanna Hickey, helped to organize this presentation.

“Social emotional wellness and mental health in students and families is critical and important. It’s the basis for success for students in school,” said Hickey.

One of the presenters, Broome County Mental Health (BCMH), talked about the effectiveness of the format. Representative Heidi Mikeska talked with 12 News at the presentation.

“It creates an intimate relationship with people in the room and we’re able to have those conversations,” said BCMH Community Systems Coordinator Mikeska.

By facilitating the conversations, Mikeska said it serves a greater mission.

“Mental health is a stigma,” she said. “Being able to bring it front and center and have conversations allows us to talk about it and make it become normalized.”

Overall, Mikeska shared a key takeaway from Tuesday’s presentations.

“Mental health is health. It’s really just as important as your physical health,” she said.

If you missed Tuesday’s mental health presentation, it will soon be available to view on the school district’s website.

