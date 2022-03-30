Endicott yard waste collection begins Friday

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Yard waste collection in the Village of Endicott begins April 1.

The village asks that yard waste containers be out by 7 a.m. on Fridays. They can go out no sooner than 24-hours before pick-up and put away no later than 24 hours after pick-up.

The containers should be limited to three per week and anything more than two inches in diameter should not be placed in the bins. Branches and small trunks should be placed on the sidewalk with cutting ends facing the street.

If you need to schedule a pickup, you can call 607-757-2429.