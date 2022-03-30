Advertisement

Financial Tip: Money smart ways to spend your tax refund

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses money smart ways to spend your tax refund.

“First and most importantly, shore up that emergency fund,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Even if you’re fully employed now there’s no guarantee that your hours can’t be cut, your salary reduced, or your job eliminated down the road. That means it’s more important than ever to have money set aside for emergencies.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

