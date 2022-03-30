Grocery Savings Tips

(WBNG) -- You might find that your grocery purchases these days is not bringing home the same amount as it use to. That’s because between inflation and supply chain issues – the cost of food has increased significantly.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased 6.5% in 2021 which is the largest over-the-year increase since 2008. Fish, meat, and poultry rose 12.5% while prices for fruits and vegetables rose 5% in 2021 after rising 3.2% in 2020. So, to help you with costs, here are a few saving tips.