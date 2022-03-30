Grocery Savings Tips
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- You might find that your grocery purchases these days is not bringing home the same amount as it use to. That’s because between inflation and supply chain issues – the cost of food has increased significantly.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased 6.5% in 2021 which is the largest over-the-year increase since 2008. Fish, meat, and poultry rose 12.5% while prices for fruits and vegetables rose 5% in 2021 after rising 3.2% in 2020. So, to help you with costs, here are a few saving tips.
- The first saving tip starts before you enter the supermarket. Sign up for loyalty programs and download the store’s app. You will be able to load coupons and learn what items are on sale before shopping. Loyalty programs may also reward you with points for future purchases.
- Instead of putting together a list – use the store circular to plan your meals. Find items that are on sale to create dishes you and your family will love but without the high price tag. If you need recipe inspiration – check out sites like Mr. Food or search for a recipe generator that will use items that are on sale to create unique recipes.
- A big way to save on costs is to purchase store brand products instead of national brands. Store brands on average can save you over 10%.
- Another way to save on groceries is to have them delivered. Many stores offer low-cost delivery programs that are cheaper than what you may pay at the pump to get your own items.
- For items such as meat or vegetables – think canned products. They are typically cheaper, last longer, and offer a variety of options for meals.