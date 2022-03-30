How a lack of access to maternity care is affecting expecting mothers

(WBNG) -- More than 2 million women in the U.S. live in counties with no access to prenatal care or delivery services, according to data from March of Dimes.

In Broome County and surrounding areas, women are struggling to find access to near maternity care, with some individuals traveling over an hour.

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Executive Director Sharon Chesna told 12 News this issue has put a strain on mothers in many of the surrounding counties.

“We actually have counties where there is no hospital within the border,” said Chesna.

This issue is nothing new to rural areas.

“It’s historically been very difficult for rural communities to recruit medical providers overall,” Chesna told 12 News.

Although Delaware Valley has a hospital, there are no delivery services available at the facility. Chesna explained women in Tioga County are experiencing the same issues.

“All women in Tioga County would need to either come to Broome County or they may possibly go to Guthrie over the border on Pennsylvania,” Chesna said.

She told 12 News there are underlying issues due to economic challenges in the area and a lack of access to transportation which makes the situation even worse.

Doulas of Broome County Owner Nicole Sivers explained it is important for expecting mothers to seek the proper medical treatment, but wants them to know there is additional support available as well.

“While the OBGYNs and Midwives handle the medical side, we handle the more practical side with moms,” said Sivers.

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Director of Perinatal Services Christina Finch told 12 News Doulas can be very beneficial throughout the entire maternity process.

“The women that we see have no other support, so it’s someone that takes charge in the delivery room, really looks at wants and needs, and is there to completely provide support to them,” said Finch.

Expecting mothers looking for proper care are advised to reach out to Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network at (607) 772-0517 and for additional support, they can reach out to Doulas of Broome County at (607) 242-5373.