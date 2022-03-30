A little wintry mix

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County until 2 PM Wednesday.

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. 0-.05″ rain, 0-T” snow, 0-T” ice 30% High 38 (36-40) Wind S 5-10 mph

With a south breeze, warmer weather is in the forecast. With the warm up, we’ll have a mix of rain showers, snow showers and some ice. We’ll be left with a few rain or snow showers Wednesday night.

It’s going to get warm Thursday. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We’ll be watching for some gusty winds.

As the cold front exits, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast Friday. Clouds and seasonably cold for the weekend and into next week.

