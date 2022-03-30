Advertisement

Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to criminal weapon possession

(Staff)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- A Broome County man accused of shooting at law enforcement was sentenced in court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

According to Special Prosecutor Benjamin Bergman, Macoley Saunders was originally indicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This comes after Saunders allegedly fire a gun at members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit in September 2020.

Saunders pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and is sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of parole supervision.

Most Read

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Latest News

A benefit for Teagan, a 5 year old battling a rare form of cancer will be held this weekend
Oxford ‘Team of Fighters to host Benefit for 5 Year Old Battling Cancer
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
How a lack of access to maternity care is affecting expecting mothers