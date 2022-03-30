Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to criminal weapon possession

(WBNG) -- A Broome County man accused of shooting at law enforcement was sentenced in court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

According to Special Prosecutor Benjamin Bergman, Macoley Saunders was originally indicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This comes after Saunders allegedly fire a gun at members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit in September 2020.

Saunders pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and is sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of parole supervision.