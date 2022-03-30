NY Assembly passes legislation to increase access to affordable childcare

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Children and Families Committee Chair Andrew Hevesi announced Wednesday the assembly passed two bills that increase access to affordable childcare for families in New York.

The first bill provides social services districts with greater flexibility when providing childcare services. The social services would not be required to limit authorized childcare services strictly based on work, training or educations schedules of the parents under the bill.

In a news release, the assembly said the bill will help low-income, homeless and other families who are working part-time, have rotating schedules or who are participating in education and vocational activities benefit from childcare assistance.

The second removes the work requirement for a person receiving a childcare subsidy who is enrolled in an educational program. Right now, workers enrolled in an educational program must work 17 and a half hours in addition to their studies to qualify for a childcare subsidy.

This bill will help parents focus on their education and their careers, the assembly said.