Oxford ‘Team of Fighters to host Benefit for 5 Year Old Battling Cancer

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It started with a fundraiser for 13 year old Shaelyn Rice, who has an Aneurysmal Bone Cyst requiring her to be in a wheelchair. A group of local Oxford residents who aren’t affiliated with a company or non-profit saw the need for Shaelyn and her mother to receive support and they sprang into action.

Now they’re back to help another family in the area, this time it is for 5 year old Teagan who is battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

“She is a Spitfire she when she’s in a good mood, and when she’s feeling good which is more often than not that she is she’s really fun she likes to laugh she likes to play she likes princesses she’s much girlier than I was at that age” said Teagan’s mother Angela Christophersen.

This is Teagan’s second bout with cancer, however, Christophersen says it does not slow her down. “I would tell people all the time if she didn’t have if she didn’t lose her hair do you wanna be able to tell that she’s going through what she’s going through”.

Through the entire process, including her second round of Chemo treatment on Saturday, Teagan’s mother says she continues to have a fighting spirit. “You can’t that she’s going through this she just powered right through it like it was nothing so she’s been amazing”.

This weekend, Teagan and her Team of Fighters will be hosting a benefit to help offset medical expenses. Christophersen says it’s not just about the money. “We tell her all the time that you have all these people behind you but she has actually seen it so on Sunday I’m hoping that she finally gets the picture and says oh my gosh all these people are here to see me”.

The Benefit for Teagan will be held on Sunday, April 2nd 2022 in Norwich. The event will include food, raffle baskets, a cornhole tournament, and more. For information, you can visit their Facebook Page here.