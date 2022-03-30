Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm risk is with us Thursday

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds. A rogue shower is possible, but most of the period is dry. Temperatures slowly rise late. Low: 31-36

Thursday: Warm with an 80% chance of rain showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some afternoon storms are possible. Any storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the highest threat. Severe weather is NOT GUARANTEED. High: 60-70

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight tonight and temperatures should slowly follow suit toward morning. Lows will be in the 30s. A stray shower is possible.

Thursday will be warm and unsettled with some uncertainty in the thunderstorm risk. Highs climb into the mid 60s and with any sunshine temperatures could quickly approach 70. We do expect a lot of clouds through the day and this should help keep the risk of severe thunderstorms lower than if we see several hours or more of sunshine. The chance of rain is 70%, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Any storms that do form could produce damaging wind. Due to the structure of the winds aloft, a quick, spin-up tornado can not be ruled. out Severe weather is NOT guaranteed in your location and the overall tornado threat is low. Please be weather aware. The cold front trailing Wednesday’s warm front crosses late Thursday into the wee-hours of Friday morning and Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder with some rain and snow showers.

SEVERE RISK THURSDAY
WARMER WEATHER
Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid 40s to near 50. Saturday looks quite pleasant but some showers have crept into the forecast for Sunday. Monday remains quiet but some showers are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday.

