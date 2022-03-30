Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood

Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to 511NY, there is an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 17 westbound.

511NY reported that the tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of traffic at Exit 75 connector to 990G westbound. All westbound lanes of traffic are being diverted to I-81 North.

The New York State Department of Transportation and emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Most Read

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Visions Federal Credit Union warns customers of phone scam
Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Latest News

A benefit for Teagan, a 5 year old battling a rare form of cancer will be held this weekend
Oxford ‘Team of Fighters to host Benefit for 5 Year Old Battling Cancer
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation
How a lack of access to maternity care is affecting expecting mothers