Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to 511NY, there is an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 17 westbound.

511NY reported that the tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of traffic at Exit 75 connector to 990G westbound. All westbound lanes of traffic are being diverted to I-81 North.

The New York State Department of Transportation and emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.