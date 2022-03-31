Advertisement

Binghamton University HPPS, Broome County Health Department educates community about HPV and cervical cancer

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- In partnership with the Broome County Health Department, Binghamton University’s Health Promotion and Prevention Services is helping to educate the community on HPV and HPV related cancers.

The university held a screening of award-winning documentary “Someone You Love - The HPV Epidemic,” featuring special guest speaker Tamika Felder -- an advocate and survivor of cervical cancer.

Felder said she is privileged to be able to share her story with the community because she could’ve easily lost her life to cervical cancer.

“We need to be preventative with screenings,” said Felder. “HPV vaccination is super easy to protect yourself and someone you love.”

Along with educating about prevention, Tamika Felder said she also hopes to educate people on the misconceptions and stigma surrounding HPV.

Public Health Educator Chelsea Reome-Nedlik said this event is a great way to reach students, and teach them about early prevention to eliminate future health risks.

“College students are an important demographic to target for HPV education because while many people do get vaccinated for HPV at age 11 or 12 when it’s recommended, some don’t,” Reome-Nedlik said.

Luckily, Reome-Nedlik said there is still time to contact your health care provider and learn what steps you are able to take to protect yourself from HPV related cancers.

People interested in learning more about HPV and cervical cancer can follow this link. The documentary featuring Tamika Felder and other women impacted by cervical cancer can be found here.

