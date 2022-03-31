COVID-19 has killed 500 people in Broome County

(WBNG) -- 500 people in Broome County have died due to the coronavirus.

That’s according to the Broome County COVID-19 dashboard. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the dashboard was last updated around 9:15 a.m. on March 31st. The data in the dashboard is provided by the Broome County Department of Health.

Most people who died from the virus were in the age range of 80 to 89 for a total of 156 people. The deadliest month in Broome County was January 2021, when 86 people died.

“We are deeply saddened every time we see a death from COVID-19,” said Health Department Director Mary McFadden, “It’s still a very real, serious virus that exists in our community and globally. We know what mitigation strategies we need to take and we should be taking them.”

In regards to the second dose of the COVID-19 booster shot approved for those 50+ by the FDA Tuesday, McFadden said residents should talk to their doctor.

“This is something that every individual should talk to their physician about and clarify what their immune-compromised conditions are,” said McFadden, “We know that as we age we might be susceptible or more at risk to certain things, specifically COVID, so it’s very important to talk to your doctor about your risk level.”

She said with the spreading of the BA.2 variant of the virus, residents should test at the onset of even slight symptoms. Free test kits are available at the Health Department. If you test positive you can then report your result and get the proper documentation right on their website.

For COVID-19 statistics in Broome County, you can go to the dashboard by going here.