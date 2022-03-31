Details here: Broome County Parks Spring Photo Contest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As we continue to celebrate the spring season, the Broome County Parks & Recreation Department is bringing back its seasonal photo contest.

Residents will have the chance to show their photography skills by simply taking a picture that will focus on either scenery or wildlife at any of the nine Broome County Parks.

Broome County Parks & Recreation Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance told 12 News this season’s photo categories will be nature’s colors, wildlife, or insects.

“We started the photo contest based on the awesome submissions that we’ve seen photographed throughout the parks throughout the years so we thought it would be a great idea to launch some type of contest to really show the talent within our community and in our parks,” said Amanda Florance.

Florance also said the contest will begin on April 15 and is open to all Broome County residents of all ages.

For more information please visit the Broome County Parks & Recreation Department website by following this link: www.gobroomecounty.com

