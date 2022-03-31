Jog with Hudson 5K is back this year in support of Autism Awareness Month

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Jog with Hudson 5K is back for a second year this Saturday, April 2 at the Vestal Rail Trail kicking off at 11 a.m.

Hudson’s Mother Bethany Golebiewski told 12 News Hudson’s passion for running came about during the pandemic.

“It was last year during COVID, there was so much isolation, and the one thing that really helped Hudson was his running,” said Golebiewski. “He literally would go out every day and do a 5K throughout the pandemic.”

Hudson and his family came up with the idea for a run in support of Autism Awareness Month as a way to get the community back together for a great cause.

“One thing through the jog we hope to share is the importance of spreading kindness,” Golebiewski told 12 News.

A friend and mentor Daniel Nicholls is excited to get out on the trail with Hudson this year.

“Hudson doesn’t really hide his emotions so normally we’ll just start running and he’ll start laughing and it’s amazing to have that really good energy when you go for a run,” said Nicholls.

Hudson’s family hopes his passion for running inspires others who face challenges every day as well.

“I’m so proud of him that he has found such a passion for running because I feel like maybe he can share that passion with other people, especially people that might have autism,” Golebiewski told 12 News.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to come out this weekend to support Autism Awareness.

“We had babies last year in strollers and we had 75-year-olds as well and everything in between,” said Nicholls. “So come down, have some fun, and support a good cause.”

The fee to register for the race is $25 per person and registration will be open on the day of the event.

All proceeds will benefit Hudson’s late grandfather’s foundation, “The Ed Giegucz Dollars for Scholars” Scholarship Fund at Vestal High School as well as Autism Speaks.