Advertisement

Keep an eye on the weather today

Thunderstorms are in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) 70% High 66 (62-68) Wind S 10-20 G40 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

It’s going to get warm Thursday. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It’s going to be windy, but some storms could produce stronger gusts. Rain showers continue tonight.

As the cold front exits, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the forecast Friday. Mainly snow showers Friday night.

Clouds and seasonably cold for the weekend and into next week. An approaching low will give us some showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Construction site of the new bridge in Chenango County off of Route 12
New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation

Latest News

SEVERE STORM RISK
Severe thunderstorm risk is with us later Thursday afternoon
wbng
A little wintry mix
BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE
An active few days ahead with wintry mix and strong thunderstorm potential
wbng
Another wintry day