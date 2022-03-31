Keep an eye on the weather today

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) 70% High 66 (62-68) Wind S 10-20 G40 mph

wbng (wbng)

It’s going to get warm Thursday. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It’s going to be windy, but some storms could produce stronger gusts. Rain showers continue tonight.

As the cold front exits, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the forecast Friday. Mainly snow showers Friday night.

Clouds and seasonably cold for the weekend and into next week. An approaching low will give us some showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

