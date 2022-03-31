Looking to fill an empty bedroom in your home? Help a client in need today

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family & Children’s Counseling Services Family Homes for the Elderly program is looking for generous people to open their homes to those in need.

“Our program provides a family-style living to those in need of more assistance in their day to day lives and it can be a helpful alternative to a nursing home placement or assisted living facility,” Program Coordinator Stephanie Pisani said.

Supervising Nurse Kathleen Ballog said Family Homes for the Elderly is in need of homecare providers.

“We need your help,” Ballog said. “We get daily calls from clients that just need meal preparation assistance, medication supervision, a little help in and out of the shower, laundry, housekeeping.”

Ballog said she provides training for this program.

“We do have PCAs, Personal Care Assistants, and I will do the training for that,” Ballog said. “Some people if they’ve had experience in taking care of an elderly person or someone in need they can get by with a four-hour course, and other people that don’t have any experience in taking care of people will do the 40-hour course.”

Ballog said you must own your own home in Broome County to be involved in this program.

Pisani said the organization has a desperate need for providers.

“You get to help someone in your local community and it can be a great alternative for those who are living alone and finding themselves very lonely,” Pisani said. “It offers companionship, and you are paid a monthly stipend for keeping someone in your home.”

Pisani said home care providers can take up to two clients.

For more on this Family Homes for the Elderly program, you can call 607-296-7108.