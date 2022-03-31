Advertisement

New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- After 85 years of carrying cars, trucks, and route 79 over the Chenango River, one bridge in Broome County will be replaced by a new structure about a half of a mile up the road in Chenango County.

The $12.6 Million project is being completed by the New York State Department of Transportation. Public Information Specialist with the department, Scott Cook, says it’s time for a replacement.

“The existing bridge has pretty much come to the end of its useful life, it’s still safe to cross over the past few years we’ve been putting a lot of work into repairs and keeping it safe to cross. It’s come to a point where that’s reach the end of its useful life this bridge will be built for a 75 year lifespan.”

The old bridge runs from the Town of Fenton to the Town of Barker in Broome County. Cook says the design of the new structure will not be mimicking the old one, he says it will be less invasive.

“This is not going to be a truss bridge like the other bridge, this will be less imposing in the view. It will be low profile three-span multi-garter bridge”.

The new bridge, Cook says, will connect from the Town of Fenton to the Town of Greene in Chenango County. He adds that the new bridge will also have more room than the existing one. “It’s going to be wider than the old bridge we’re gonna have two, 11 ft. travel lanes and two, 5 ft. shoulders on either side whereas the old verge just has the one pedestrian walkway.”

While the original bridge will eventually torn down, it will remain operational until the old opens to the public.

Most Read

Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to criminal weapon possession
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation

Latest News

Vestal Town Hall
Vestal Police Department hosts community “Roll Call” event
Vestal Food Pantry
“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School
Vestal Police Department Hosts Community Roll Call Event
Vestal Police Department Hosts Community Roll Call Event
“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School
“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School
In partnership with the Broome County Health Department, Binghamton University’s Health...
Binghamton University HPPS, Broome County Health Department educates community about HPV and cervical cancer