New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- After 85 years of carrying cars, trucks, and route 79 over the Chenango River, one bridge in Broome County will be replaced by a new structure about a half of a mile up the road in Chenango County.

The $12.6 Million project is being completed by the New York State Department of Transportation. Public Information Specialist with the department, Scott Cook, says it’s time for a replacement.

“The existing bridge has pretty much come to the end of its useful life, it’s still safe to cross over the past few years we’ve been putting a lot of work into repairs and keeping it safe to cross. It’s come to a point where that’s reach the end of its useful life this bridge will be built for a 75 year lifespan.”

The old bridge runs from the Town of Fenton to the Town of Barker in Broome County. Cook says the design of the new structure will not be mimicking the old one, he says it will be less invasive.

“This is not going to be a truss bridge like the other bridge, this will be less imposing in the view. It will be low profile three-span multi-garter bridge”.

The new bridge, Cook says, will connect from the Town of Fenton to the Town of Greene in Chenango County. He adds that the new bridge will also have more room than the existing one. “It’s going to be wider than the old bridge we’re gonna have two, 11 ft. travel lanes and two, 5 ft. shoulders on either side whereas the old verge just has the one pedestrian walkway.”

While the original bridge will eventually torn down, it will remain operational until the old opens to the public.