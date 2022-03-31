Advertisement

No suspicious package found at Whitney Point High School after call, sheriff says

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said there were no suspicious packages found at the Whitney Point High School Thursday despite county dispatchers receiving a phone call saying that there was one.

The sheriff’s office said it, along with New York State Police, responded to the high school, middle school and elementary school. The buildings were evacuated.

Explosive detective canines from the sheriff’s office and Binghamton Police Department were used in the search, but no suspicious packages were located.

The sheriff’s office said it was later determined other counties in New York received similar calls about suspicious packages at school districts. the status of those investigations is not known as of 4:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office said there is no risk to the public at this time.

