Organic Yoga celebrates ‘Kids Yoga Day’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On April 1, instead of a trick, Organic Yoga has a special treat for kids in honor of “Kids Yoga Day.”

Yoga Instructor Kris Marks at Organic Yoga told 12 News that Kids Yoga Day was created by an author after writing a book about yoga and is globally celebrating its seventh year and this is their first year bringing yoga to the “little’s” in the community.

Marks said they will be celebrating this event all day and they will make a few stops at a few Binghamton elementary schools, the Lee Barta Community Center and Mom’s House.

She said kids will gain different benefits from this event.

“Elements that can be woven into even the youngest class can be really beneficial to helping kids cope with day-to-day life at school at home, peers, all of those things,” Marks said.

She said this is a free event and there are no age restrictions for parents or kids who are interested in participating.

