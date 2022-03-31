Owego business encourages community to go waste free, go green

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County native Elizabeth Skovira moved to New York City, but during the pandemic, moved back to the Owego area and opened up Local Utopia in 2020.

At the store site and online, there is a business model focused on green, waste free products.

“I just think it saves money in the long run, you don’t need to buy as many products, and it’s doing your small part to save the planet,” said Skovira.

Consider this waste free effort an extension of her personal practices.

To make it more accessible, on the shop’s website, there’s a whole section labeled as ‘waste free’ with items like dishcloths and refill containers.

Skovira mentioned to 12 News why she has a waste free online presence.

“Instead of buying Amazon or something like that, why not shop smaller and reduce your waste,” said the store owner.

A specific way Elizabeth promotes reducing waste is through her waste free laundry detergent system. The detergent comes from Maine in Broome County.

“You can just come in and refill your mason jar and do your laundry and it’s not full of chemicals,” said Skovira. “You don’t waste that huge plastic bottle and then recycle that. You can just use any mason jar and bring it in.”

She talked about her role with this greater green, waste free movement.

“Once, especially in a small town, someone tries and it works, other stores seem to follow and then it becomes a community thing,” said the Tioga County native. “I rather it be in more places cause someone is going to walk into their store instead of mine and it’s just offering that different product in multiple places.”

When it comes to laundry refills, Local Utopia’s Facebook page says it is $5 to start and then $4 to refill.