Owners of The Colonial, brother, to be arraigned in court over sexual misconduct investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Three suspects will be arraigned in Broome County Court later Thursday in relation to a sexual misconduct investigation stemming from an incident that occurred at 141 Washington St. in November 2021.

On Feb. 23, the Binghamton Police Department announced it arrested and charged 41-year-old Yaron Kweller of Vestal and 33-year-old Jordan Ringden of Binghamton. Kweller was charged with rape and Ringden was charged with drug offenses. Five days later, Binghamton Police announced it charged Kweller’s brother, Leor Kweller of Brooklyn, N.Y., with rape too.

Yaron Kweller and Jordan Ringden are two owners of The Colonial bar and restaurant. Leor is not one of the owners.

The Colonial is located on Court Street, just around the corner from 141 Washington St.

Accusations of sexual misconduct occurring at The Colonial began circulating on social media in early December 2021. At the time, The Colonial, as well as its two sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, closed their doors temporarily. They reopened in early January.

On Feb. 24, The Colonial posted on its Facebook page saying that its legal team is exploring options to also remove Kweller and Ringden as partners.

Police have not revealed specific details about the investigation.