Advertisement

Owners of The Colonial, brother, plead not guilty to drug and rape charges

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District’s Attorney’s Office said Jordan Rindgen and Yaron and Leor Kweller pleaded not guilty to their charges in court Thursday.

Rindgen pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Yaron Kweller pleaded not guilty to rape in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. Leor Kweller pleaded not guilty to rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

The charges are in relation to a Nov. 27, 2021 incident in the vicinity of The Colonial bar & restaurant downtown.

Yaron Kweller and Rindgen, two of the owners of The Colonial, were charged on Feb. 23. Leor Kweller, who is not one of the restaurant’s owners, was charged on Feb. 28.

The district attorney’s office did not request bail to be set.

A statement from Jordan Rindgen’s, Yaron Kweller’s and Leor Kweller’s attorneys said, “The story being told is not true. Jordan Rindgen, Yaron Kweller and Leor Kweller are innocent of all charges.  We eagerly await our day in court.”

Accusations of sexual misconduct occurring at The Colonial began circulating on social media in early December 2021. At the time, The Colonial, as well as its two sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, closed their doors temporarily. They reopened in early January.

On Feb. 24, The Colonial posted on its Facebook page saying that its legal team is exploring options to also remove Kweller and Rindgen as partners.

Police have not revealed specific details about the investigation.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Construction site of the new bridge in Chenango County off of Route 12
New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County

Latest News

April marks the ‘start’ of trout season in New York
Jog with Hudson 5K is back this year in support of Autism Awareness Month
Jog with Hudson 5K is back this year in support of Autism Awareness Month
Severe threat ends this evening
Severe threat ends this evening
Details here: Broome County Parks Spring Photo Contest
Judge rejects New York’s redistricting plan, orders new maps