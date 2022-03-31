Owners of The Colonial, brother, plead not guilty to drug and rape charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District’s Attorney’s Office said Jordan Rindgen and Yaron and Leor Kweller pleaded not guilty to their charges in court Thursday.

Rindgen pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Yaron Kweller pleaded not guilty to rape in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. Leor Kweller pleaded not guilty to rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

The charges are in relation to a Nov. 27, 2021 incident in the vicinity of The Colonial bar & restaurant downtown.

Yaron Kweller and Rindgen, two of the owners of The Colonial, were charged on Feb. 23. Leor Kweller, who is not one of the restaurant’s owners, was charged on Feb. 28.

The district attorney’s office did not request bail to be set.

A statement from Jordan Rindgen’s, Yaron Kweller’s and Leor Kweller’s attorneys said, “The story being told is not true. Jordan Rindgen, Yaron Kweller and Leor Kweller are innocent of all charges. We eagerly await our day in court.”

Accusations of sexual misconduct occurring at The Colonial began circulating on social media in early December 2021. At the time, The Colonial, as well as its two sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, closed their doors temporarily. They reopened in early January.

On Feb. 24, The Colonial posted on its Facebook page saying that its legal team is exploring options to also remove Kweller and Rindgen as partners.

Police have not revealed specific details about the investigation.