Showers linger tonight with blustery weather for Friday

Tonight: Rain showers decrease. Low: 35-41

Friday: Windy. 60% chance of scattered rain/snow showers. A few bursts of heavier precipitation possible, including a wet snow squall, especially over the higher terrain and in the afternoon. A quick coating to 1/2″ of snow could fall on grass or elevated surfaces. High: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

The severe thunderstorm threat is over for the area but rain and rain showers remain into the early overnight as a cold front swings through. Overnight lows drop into the 30s to low 40s.

NO SEVERE RISK BY 9PM (WBNG)

Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder than Thursday with some rain and snow showers. A few bursts of rain/wet snow could develop as some instability develops in the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will be light, but could possibly accumulate to a wet 1/2″ or so on grass or elevated surfaces inside any heavier snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday looks quite pleasant with highs around 50. A weak disturbance slides in Sunday and some showers, of rain and snow, have crept into the forecast for Sunday. Monday remains quiet but unsettled weather returns and showers are possible again Tuesday through Thursday.