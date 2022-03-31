Advertisement

Showers linger tonight with blustery weather for Friday

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Rain showers decrease. Low: 35-41

Friday: Windy. 60% chance of scattered rain/snow showers. A few bursts of heavier precipitation possible, including a wet snow squall, especially over the higher terrain and in the afternoon. A quick coating to 1/2″ of snow could fall on grass or elevated surfaces. High: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

The severe thunderstorm threat is over for the area but rain and rain showers remain into the early overnight as a cold front swings through. Overnight lows drop into the 30s to low 40s.

NO SEVERE RISK BY 9PM
NO SEVERE RISK BY 9PM(WBNG)

Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder than Thursday with some rain and snow showers. A few bursts of rain/wet snow could develop as some instability develops in the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will be light, but could possibly accumulate to a wet 1/2″ or so on grass or elevated surfaces inside any heavier snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday looks quite pleasant with highs around 50. A weak disturbance slides in Sunday and some showers, of rain and snow, have crept into the forecast for Sunday. Monday remains quiet but unsettled weather returns and showers are possible again Tuesday through Thursday.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Owners of The Colonial, brother, plead not guilty to drug and rape charges
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Construction site of the new bridge in Chenango County off of Route 12
New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County

Latest News

WBNG
Keep an eye on the weather today
SEVERE STORM RISK
Severe thunderstorm risk is with us later Thursday afternoon
wbng
A little wintry mix
BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE
An active few days ahead with wintry mix and strong thunderstorm potential