Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Southern Tier

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

The watch includes Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties. It is set to expire around 10 p.m. Thursday.

12 News will lead its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with the weather. For your forecast on the go, you can download the Storm Track 12 weather app by going to this link.

