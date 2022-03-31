Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

The watch includes Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties. It is set to expire around 10 p.m. Thursday.

