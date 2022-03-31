Thursday marks eighth anniversary of Officer ‘D.W.’ Smith death
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Thursday marks eight years since Johnson City Police Officer David “D.W.” Smith was killed.
Officer Smith was shot when he was responding to a disturbance call on Harrison Street. A subject took Smith’s weapon as he was attempting to get out of his police car and killed him. A second officer shot the subject.
Officer Smith served with Johnson City Police for more than 18 years.