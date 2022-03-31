Advertisement

Thursday marks eighth anniversary of Officer ‘D.W.’ Smith death

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Thursday marks eight years since Johnson City Police Officer David “D.W.” Smith was killed.

Officer Smith was shot when he was responding to a disturbance call on Harrison Street. A subject took Smith’s weapon as he was attempting to get out of his police car and killed him. A second officer shot the subject.

Officer Smith served with Johnson City Police for more than 18 years.

𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝘄𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿, 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗪. 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵, 𝗝𝗿. 𝗕𝗮𝗱𝗴𝗲 #𝟬𝟱𝟳 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵: 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟯𝟭,...

Posted by Johnson City Police Department, NY on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Most Read

Tractor Trailer Rollover on 17W
Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks traffic in Kirkwood
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Construction site of the new bridge in Chenango County off of Route 12
New Bridge to Connect Route 79 and Route 12 in Chenango County
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warns of bears coming out of hibernation

Latest News

Owners of The Colonial, brother, to be arraigned in court over sexual misconduct investigation
Grocery Savings Tips
Vestal Town Hall
Vestal Police Department hosts community “Roll Call” event
Vestal Food Pantry
“Vestal Food Pantry” opening day at Vestal High School