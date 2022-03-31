Advertisement

Webinar on how to support your community during the opioid crisis.

(wsaw)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
(WBNG) -- The Central New York Area Health Education Center is continuing to help the community by educating people on the national opioid crisis.

The organizations center directors say they have two online events coming up in the next few weeks, one event will benefit providers where they will learn how to care for individuals who are effected by these issues while the second event will be for the community.

Center Director for Central and New York Area Health Education Center Lauren Anderson, and Center Director for Northern Area Health Education Center Whitney Callaghan say there is a negative stigma surrounding opioid addiction when there shouldn’t be.

“Because our area’s opioid use is so prevalent we wanted to try to make our population more educated and have more knowledge on the topic” said Whitney Callaghan Center Director for Northern Area Health Education Center.

They say most people put the blame on people who are they believe are taking it wrong when there isn’t a wrong way to take it. Callaghan says everyone’s brain works differently, and everyone’s body is different so it can effect people differently.

“The trauma informed care training that’s being done for providers to kind of know more on how to care for individuals who are effected by these issues, and then the other one coming up which is being presented by the same person is for the community in general which will show how to support your community with opioid use disorder” said Lauren Anderson, Center Director for Central and New York Area Health Education Center.

The event for the community will take place via zoom on Apr. 16 and Apr 5 for providers.

For more information please follow this link The Central New York Area Health Education Center (CNYAHEC) | Facebook.

