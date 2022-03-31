You Ask, We Answer: How do gas stations go about making price changes?

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with CEO Joe Mirabito from Mirabito Energy Products about how gas stations go about deciding their gas prices.

Mirabito says that there are many different factors that go into how stations set their prices. Stations must have adequate supply, even if that means they pay more each day.

That can depend on how much that retailer has to pay for a shipment of gas and that’s something that Mirabito says can be very volatile.

“Being in this business 40 years, I’ve never ever experienced this kind of volatility in the energy markets,” Mirabito said.

For example, on March 3 stations had to pay an increase of 45 cents and then just a few days later that increase went up to 82 cents.

“Any purchases to secure your supply within that four-day period probably aren’t going to look good in your cost structure because on the next day March 9th the overall cost increase repressed to 43 cents. So now you have a week’s worth of product and you’re going ‘oh why’d I buy that,’” Mirabito said.

Another factor is the way that consumers pay for their gas whether it’s with cash or a credit card and that can really depend on how a station goes about making its pricing decision.

“When you go and use your Mastercard or Visa it’s costing the retailer 14 to 15 cents a gallon when you use that card. You use it because you’re getting rewards, well somebody’s got to pay for those rewards, and it’s the retailer,” Mirabito said.

However, there are loyalty programs that stations use to try and bring down the costs for customers and in some cases those loyalty programs can save nearly 10 to 15 cents per gallon.

