American Civic Association to hold memorial for 13 victims of 2009 shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Sunday will mark 13 years since a gunman walked into the American Civic Association and took the lives of 13 people.

On Sunday, the America Civic Association will honor the lives of Parveen Ali, Almir Olimpo Alves, Marc Henry Bernard, Maria Sonia Bernard, Li Gio, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta King, Jiang Ling, Hong Xiu “Amy” Mao Marsland, Dolores Yigal, Hai Hong Shong and Maria Zobniw.

Those who were killed were mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, students and teachers.

At 5 p.m., at the America Civic Association Memorial on Clinton Street, join the community for a moment of solidarity, which will be followed by a memorial program at the ACA building on Front Street.