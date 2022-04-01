Advertisement

Binghamton man found guilty in murder case

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said a Binghamton man has been found guilty of homicide.

The district attorney’s office said Khalid Abdul-Wahhan was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the February 2021 death of Shamal Gladden in Elmira, N.Y.

Gladden was shot and killed in after intervening in a fight, the district attorney’s office said.

Abdul-Wahhan will be sentenced on May 16, 2022.

