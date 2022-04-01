Binghamton University professor recounts haunted history in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier has a rich history of paranormal activity that one local author and professor detailed in her book, Haunted Southern Tier.

Distinguished Service Professor of English at Binghamton University Elizabeth Tucker also teaches local folklore classes at the university.

“This is important because it’s a very long tradition of belief and storytelling and it has been meaningful for people in many ways,” Tucker told 12 News.

One of these locations is Christ Episcopal Church in Binghamton. Tucker said that the church welcomes the ghost stories as part of their spirituality.

One of the church historians Susan Sarzynsky told 12 News that the church sits on land sold by Joshua Whitney.

Some believe that Whitney’s spirit still lingers within the church after a disagreement. It is believed that Whitney asked for larger pews due to his size and was denied.

Sarzynsky said stories like these are a gateway into local history.

“I guess that’s because it is an old church with an old history there are things that happened that are unexplained,” she told 12 News.

Tucker welcomes anyone who would like to discuss their own stories with her. Her email is ltucker@binghamton.edu