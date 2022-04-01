‘Forsaken of Man’ An American Lenten Passion at Trinity Memorial Church

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Madrigal Choir Binghamton joins Trinity Church Choir for a special Lenten concert.

“We are performing with the Trinity Church Choir under the direction of Tim Smith the Director of Trinity and we are presenting a performance of Leo Sowerby’s ‘Forsaken Of Man’,” Madrigal Choir Artistic Director Dr. Bruce Borton said. “It’s a contada that basically tells the store of the Passion of Jesus.”

Borton said this performance is presented dramatically.

“It has soloists performing the different parts, Jesus, Peter, Pilot, and the chorus is also a character in it performing the crowd scenes and also the soldiers and the disciples at various times,” Borton said. “Gluing the whole performance together is the organ.”

Borton said the chorus has had two years to prepare for this concert.

“This was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 and of course, it was canceled because of the pandemic but we have resumed rehearsals on it this March so we’ve had a month of rehearsals for it,” Borton said.

Borton mentioned that this is the second collaboration between the Madrigal Choir of Binghamton and Trinity Church Choir.

“We hope to continue collaborating with at least one performance a year or every couple of years in the future,” Borton said.

Madrigal Choir of Binghamton and Trinity Church Choir present “Forsaken of Man: a lenten passion for choir & organ” on April 3 at 6 p.m.

The concert will be held at Trinity Church free of charge; a free-will offering will be gratefully received.