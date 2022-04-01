Advertisement

New nursing home legislation goes into effect today

By Rachel Velez
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Important nursing home legislation that has been on pause since December went into effect Friday.

The legislation raises the minimum stand of average care to 3.5 hours per resident per day and increased and increased the percentage of money spent on direct care and front-line staff.

Good Shepherd Village at Endwell CEO Michael Keenan told 12 News that although nursing homes are struggling with staffing issues, these new standards will cause even more implications.

He told 12 News about 80% of resident payment comes from Medicaid, which makes it hard for facilities to retain staff with competitive wages.

“New York State hasn’t given a cost of living increase to nursing homes for Medicaid since 2008,” said Keenan.

He also said about 80% of the nursing facilities in the state won’t be able to meet this mandate and will be hit with large fines.

“[This] means they’re going to be taking more money out of the system, which means facilities will have less money to pay the staff they have,” said Keenan.

Dunkirk Rehab & Nursing Center Licensed Nurse Julie Martinez explained why this legislation is essential in upholding proper staffing standards after the stress of the last two years.

“Aids crying and breaking down, nurses crying and breaking down, you’re losing nurses left and right,” said Martinez.

She told 12 News when standard care houses are not met due to a lack of staffing, the quality of care decreases.

“You feel so bad for these people but you’re only one person,” Martinez explained.

But Keenan said this one size fits all model will leave facilities with no choice but limit the admission of patients.

“When nursing homes don’t take residents they sit in hospitals,” Keenan told 12 News.

The legislation will also ensure nursing homes put 70% of their dollars towards direct care and 40% of that money towards front-line staffing.

