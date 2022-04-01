A return to Spring

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a few snow showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) rain, 0-.50″ (1.00″) snow 60% High 42 (40-46) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

WBNG (wbng)

As a cold front exits, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the forecast Friday. With colder temperatures, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

Sun and clouds and seasonably cold Saturday.

An approaching low will give us some mixed showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies Monday.

Another low will give us clouds and showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures a few degrees above average.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.