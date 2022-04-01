Advertisement

A return to Spring

Wind & Cold
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a few snow showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) rain, 0-.50″ (1.00″) snow 60% High 42 (40-46) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

As a cold front exits, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the forecast Friday. With colder temperatures, we’ll have snow showers Friday night.

Sun and clouds and seasonably cold Saturday.

An approaching low will give us some mixed showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies Monday.

Another low will give us clouds and showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures a few degrees above average.

