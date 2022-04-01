Advertisement

SUNY Broome hosts ‘2nd Annual SUNY Broome Village Chopped Competition’

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students, chefs, faculty, and staff gathered together Thursday, Mar. 31 to participate in the 2nd Annual SUNY Broome Village Chopped Competition, participating in a friendly cooking competition.

Five teams of students were tasked with creating an appetizer, entree and dessert. The dishes created followed the theme of College Cuisine.

Associate Dean of Hospitality & Culinary Events, Michael Stamets, said the event gives students who live on campus the opportunity to visit the culinary and event center, and practice their cooking skills.

“It’s all about the students today,” said Stamets. “They’re in there having a great time, working with some things they don’t normally work with, and they’re putting really good food out.”

Each dish was presented, tasted and scored by a panel of judges. Based on the scores, teams were eliminated each round.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm was among the panel of judges. He said he was sad to eliminate some of the teams, but he is proud of all the students who participated.

“Congratulations to all the students that chose to compete,” said Drumm. “It’s stressful for us judges, let alone being in the kitchen and having to cook in 20 minutes with ingredients that are just being thrown at you. It’s stressful, so good for them having the courage to do this.”

Alongside Drumm, County Executive Jason Garnar and SUNY Broome hospitality professor Maria Montemagno served as judges.

