Upcoming events at the Waterman Conservation Education Center, details here

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- The Waterman Conservation Education Center has a variety of exciting upcoming events.

“The Waterman Centers’ primary goal is to foster meaningful connection between people and the environment,” Executive Director Christopher Audette said. “We do that through maintaining 500 acres of nature preserve over six different locations in Broome and Tioga Counties.”

Audette said the Waterman Center offers guided hikes, public events, and recreation programs.

“One thing I’m most excited about coming up on May 7 is we’re welcoming master falconer and bird of prey expert Johnathan Wood back to our center for a live raptor show,” Audette said.

Upcoming events can be found here:

April 16: Book Signing with beloved nature writer Rick Marsi

May 7: Live raptor show

June 12: Hiawatha Island Adventure with boat tours and food vendors

Date TBD: Pollinator Plant Sale at Farmer Brown’s Market.

More information and ticket sales can be found here.