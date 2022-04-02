Advertisement

How ‘A New Hope Center’ is raising awareness during April.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Sexual Assault Awareness Month(Annette Giachino)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
OWEGO (WBNG)-- April serves as the month to raise awareness for sexual assault, national child abuse prevention, and crime victims rights.

Francis Bialy Executive Director of A New Hope Center said their goal for this April is to make sure they increase awareness and create more awareness about being together to help solve the problem.

He stated that Apr. 27 is international denim day. He said denim day stems from a judge in Italy who many years ago proclaimed that women couldn’t be raped, because “to be raped women would have to help the accuser take her pants off.”

He said this month is the time for everyone to learn more and engage in conversations about these dynamics to help reduce these kinds of abuse, and its also important that everyone uplifts and helps each other.

“As we learn about all these connections between things we can become free of the impact of the abuse, or fear of the abuse. We can grow as people, together in ouR relationships or individually” said Francis Bialy.

Bialy told 12 News, A New Hope Center is also encouraging residents to send artwork and original poetry about abuse and sexual assault to feature on their Facebook page for the month of April.

If anyone would like to learn how to help out during this month to contact the new hope center and they will get them connected.

