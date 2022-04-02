New York Dairy Princess Program ends, focus is placed on gender inclusion

(WBNG) -- American Dairy Association North East in New York has put an end to its Dairy Princess Program.

In its place, the youth development program is now the Dairy Ambassador Program.

“This is a change that we knew would be coming for some time,” said its Senior Vice President of Industry Relations Cindy Weimer.

At its core, in addition to being a youth development program, Weimer said it gives a voice to the dairy industry as the young women and men educate consumers on the nutritional benefits and the work of farmers.

“We want to make sure this program continues to grow and thrive as society continues to change. And so allowing young men to participate, and therefore changing the name to ambassador, will allow that to happen,” said Weimer.

By switching to a more inclusive format, the pool of candidates is then increased to have more youth carry out the association’s mission.

“By having more voices trained and ready to do that, we hope to raise awareness among consumers about where food comes from,” said Weimer.

Annika Domlick is a former dairy princess for Cortland County and the current second associate dairy ambassador for New York. She reflected on the first time she heard about the ambassador program.

“They informed us that they were going to make some changes earlier in the fall,” said Domlick.

Overall, domlick is in favor of the switch.

“Times are changing and that we have both young men and young women interested in promoting the dairy industry. You know, that doubles the number of people theoretically that could be promoting the dairy industry,” she said.

The program’s name change is already in effect at the state level and the county level will make the modifications this year.

To get your son or daughter involved in the program to represent a county, priority is given to youth with a personal connection to the dairy industry.

For more information, head to this website.