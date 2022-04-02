Norwich High School Presents ‘Cinderella’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- They were keeping their distance from one another last year, but this year they are back to normal. Students at Norwich High School return to the stage this weekend for the performance of Roger and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’.

While they might not be wearing masks this year, 10th grader Gillian Safabizadeh, playing the role of ‘Queen Constantina’ says it actually poses a challenge...”We’ve been really used to perform with masks on in musical performances so I think that it’s just something to get used to; to make sure you’re always having a smile on your face and always portraying your emotions and you’re not just having a blank stare”.

Anthony Pomares, returning for the role of ‘Prince Charming’ says he is excited to perform, and see the faces of his co-stars this year. He says being able to perform in a musical that has cut-out roles is something he has been looking forward to.

“This is one of my most favorite roles that I feel that I’ve done and I really enjoyed it ...There was like not particularly a leading man or leading girl it was a bunch of different situations from all over the place and it was nice to be able to be the leading man” said Pomares.

Safabizadeh says she is not used to playing a ‘motherly’ role, however it’s something she believes works on and off the stage “(this is) a type of role that I’ve never really played before. I’ve never really been a motherly type of character, and I also love getting to bond with the younger kids especially the middle schooler’s and kind of be a role model for them.”

Inspiring others is how 11th grader William Lindner became part of the program at Norwich, he says it’s something he is looking forward to passing onto the next generation. “I had a role model who pretty much cut me through theater in eighth grade and I hope I can be one of the people who other kids look up to when they join into the music program”.

‘Cinderella’ at Norwich High School:

- Friday, April 1st at 7:30 PM

- Saturday, April 2nd at 7:30 PM

- Sunday, April 3rd at 3:30 PM

*Tickets are free and open to the public, you can visit the High School’s Facebook Page for more in formation.