Tioga Arts Council celebrates 50th Anniversary, 10th Annual Artfully Squared

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After undergoing renovations for the past two months, Tioga Arts Council is up and running once again -- celebrating two very special occasions.

The nonprofit organization is commemorating its 50th year anniversary, as well as its 10th Annual Artfully Squared exhibit and fundraiser. Executive Director Christina Di Stefano said Artfully Squared consists of artwork made and donated by local artists.

Di Stefano said proceeds made from each square sold will go towards supporting the organization.

“We want to celebrate our history but also celebrate the future,” said Di Stefano. “Supporting fundraisers like this and joining our organization are ways to help us thrive for the next 50 years ahead.”

Going into its 50th year, Tioga Arts Council is also welcoming a new exhibit -- highlighting young artists in the community.

The youth gallery is currently showcasing artwork by 12-year-old artist Betty Pellicano. Pellicano said to create her art, she drew inspiration from her family.

“It’s really exciting,” Pellicano said. “It’s hard to believe because it’s my own and I was the boss of it. It was a lot of fun to set up and work with Christina and my mom.”

Both Artfully Squared and Pellicano’s exhibits run Apr. 1 through Apr. 30, Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. Artfully Squared artwork is available for a $20 donation.

