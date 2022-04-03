Advertisement

Owego Hose Team third annual Trout Derby

trout derby
trout derby(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG)-- Saturday, The Owego Hose Teams and Tioga County Anglers hosted its 3rd annual Trout Derby.

They say Anglers of all ages were allowed to participate in Saturday’s event both virtually and in person. Participants were asked to check fish in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street while virtual contestants were asked to post pictures of their caught trout to the hose team Facebook page or by email, showing the trout with measuring device indicating the trout’s length and your unique number identifier.

In conjunction with the trout derby , a Chicken BBQ was also held to raise money to benefit Tioga County Anglers to help improve Tioga County’s cold-water fisheries and the Owego Fire Department.

" The Hose Team will use the other half of the proceeds to restore the Owego Fire Departments 1860 steam fire engine and build it, its own steamer house on north avenue.... when its back and operational it’ll be the oldest operating in the United States” said Patrick Gavin Volunteer for the Owego Hose Team

All registrants were required to have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations.

