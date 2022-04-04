Advertisement

13 years and 13 lost; Remembering the lives lost in 2009 Binghamton mass shooting

The Southern Tier is remembering the 13 lives taken in 2009 by a gunman in Binghamton’s American Civic Association.
By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The impact of the shooting and the unity that followed suit was shown this Sunday.

Victims include Parveen Ali, Almir Olimpo Alves, Marc Henry Bernard, Maria Sonia Bernard, Li Gio, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta King, Jiang Ling, Hong Xiu “Amy” Mao Marsland, Dolores Yigal, Hai Hong Shong and Maria Zobniw - each of them colleagues, friends and family.

Although the weather was cold, those who gathered had warm and welcoming hearts.

In attendance were community members, organization leaders, and elected officials - one of those officials was Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

“They were the friendly faces of the ACA,” Kraham said at the memorial. “The first to welcome newcomers to the community and the most dedicated to helping them achieve the futures they hoped for.”

Community members will carry hope as it sparks the light for what is to come.

Kraham said the community needs to focus and remember that light.

“What we pause to remember today of course is not the darkness but the light that was also there,” said Kraham. “Certainly this memorial seeks to remind us not of the darkness but of the light.”

The lives of those lost will continue to be celebrated and remembered each year for the impact they had on the community.

