American Heart Association receives $300,000 donation from Weis Markets

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets announced Monday that it has donated $300,000 to the American Heart Association as part of its “Life is Why” campaign.

The money was generated through customer donations at Weis stores in February and a corporate donation.

Weis said the donations will be used to support the Heart Association’s efforts to improve blood pressure management, reduce food insecurity and help end youth vaping.

The company said it, along with its customers, has donated more than $1.7 million since it began its partnership with the Heart Association in February 2019.

Regional Vice President of Development for the American Heart Association Ashley Schade said she’s grateful for Weis and its customers for embracing the Life is Why campaign.

“The support of Weis Markets has made a real difference in helping us advance our work across the region,” Schade said.