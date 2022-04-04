Advertisement

American Heart Association receives $300,000 donation from Weis Markets

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets announced Monday that it has donated $300,000 to the American Heart Association as part of its “Life is Why” campaign.

The money was generated through customer donations at Weis stores in February and a corporate donation.

Weis said the donations will be used to support the Heart Association’s efforts to improve blood pressure management, reduce food insecurity and help end youth vaping.

The company said it, along with its customers, has donated more than $1.7 million since it began its partnership with the Heart Association in February 2019.

Regional Vice President of Development for the American Heart Association Ashley Schade said she’s grateful for Weis and its customers for embracing the Life is Why campaign.

“The support of Weis Markets has made a real difference in helping us advance our work across the region,” Schade said.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student
(Source: KEYC)
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
nursing home
New nursing home legislation goes into effect today
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Latest News

13 years and 13 lost; Remembering the lives lost in 2009 Binghamton mass shooting
13 years and 13 lost; Remembering the lives lost in 2009 Binghamton mass shooting
Black Bears vs. River Dragons highlights
American Civic Association Memorial
13 years and 13 lost; Remembering the lives lost in 2009 Binghamton mass shooting
Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student