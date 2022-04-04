Advertisement

Binghamton University mourns the loss of student

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton University community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to Binghamton Athletics Twitter, B.U. student Robert Martin has died.

Martin was part of the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences and played goalie on the men’s lacrosse team.

The university is giving condolences to Martin’s friends, family, and teammates.

At this time, no additional information has been released, but the campus is urging anyone in need of counseling to reach out to the counseling center, CARE team, or the Dean of Students Office.

