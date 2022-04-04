Advertisement

Celebrating 50 years of the CNY Maple Festival

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARATHON (WBNG) -- After two years and just in time for its 50th anniversary, the CNY Maple Festival made its in-person.

Organizers told 12 News that because of the pandemic, 2021′s festival was drive-thru style.

This weekend, the event made its big two day return with activities including arts and crafts, demonstrations on how sap is boiled and a parade.

“We had a parade for everyone on Saturday and we hadn’t had that in quite a few years,” said CNY Maple Festival Co-Chair Josh Ensign. “Some dedications were made to some life-long members that have since passed away.”

Visitors had the chance to enjoy maple samples and even maple covered popcorn.

Ensign said this festival is not only fun for the community, but beneficial.

“Its a big community event for everyone. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the school and where we send the senior class to Florida each year and they go to Disney World. This also benefits the non-profit organizations in the area. It’s their biggest deal of the year,” said Ensign.

