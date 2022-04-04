How Beacon of Hope’s nationwide contest is giving back to a local veteran

UNION DALE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Army National Guard Veteran Alan Dragnett is one of six recipients nationwide receiving a new roof thanks to community support in the Beacon of Hope contest.

This is Beacon of Hope’s third year giving to the military community. Dragnett told 12 News that this award came at just the right time.

“In June, I got a letter from our insurance saying they were going to non-renew us unless we replaced the roof,” Dragnett told 12 News.

He said the award came as a surprise and is so thankful to his friends for nominating him.

“We were blown away, just blown away,” Dragnett said. “This is such a blessing.”

Dragnett is an advocate for veteran suicide prevention, as well as PTSD a condition, he has battled himself.

“We have to look out for each other, it’s part of being a veteran,” Dragnett said. “Part of being a soldier is watching out for one another.”

Beacon Branch Manager Mike Romiti told 12 News the company implemented Beacon for Hope a few years back as a way to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions our veterans have made.

“It’s just something we want to do, we want to give back to people who serve our country,” said Romiti.

Dragnett told 12 News that his new roof should be completed by the end of the day Tuesday.

Six runner-ups will also receive $2,500 to help complete necessary repairs.