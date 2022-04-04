LATE WEEK HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 33-38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. High: 54-60 Low: 42

Forecast Discussion:

Dry weather is on the way tonight and for a good portion of Tuesday. The chance of a stray shower is around 10-20% through the period. Lows tonight drop into the 30s with highs Tuesday climbing to the upper 50s.

Wednesday is shaping up mainly dry now; we’ve dropped the precipitation chances quite a bit based on latest guidance.

Late week Thursday and Thursday night brings rain that could be heavy at times. The potential for 1-2″ of rain exists. We will monitor this carefully as the track of a low responsible for the rain threat will be very important.