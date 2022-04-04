Advertisement

Local radio personality loses battle with cancer

Radio personality and broadcaster Dana Potter has lost his battle with cancer.
(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Radio personality and broadcaster Dana Potter has lost his battle with cancer, according to Magic 101.7 FM’s website.

In a Facebook post, the station said it’s radio family is mourning the loss of Potter, and he was one of the best to ever join its family.

In a statement from the station, “Dana Potter fought hard in his battle with cancer but as it often does, it took our friend tonight and the world is a more empty place for it. Dana loved radio almost as much as he loved his children and grandchildren, and continued to be part of it as long as he could.”

Most Read

nursing home
New nursing home legislation goes into effect today
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dominic Taddeo, notorious New York mobster who killed 3 people, escapes federal custody in Florida
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
American Dairy Association North East's youth development program gets new name.
New York Dairy Princess Program ends, focus is placed on gender inclusion

Latest News

MAPLEFEST
Celebrating 50 years of the CNY Maple Festival
Dry weather in the forecast to start the work week
Dry weather in the forecast to start the work week
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
Binghamton University mourns the loss of one of their students
Binghamton University mourns the loss of one of their students