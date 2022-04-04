Local radio personality loses battle with cancer

(WBNG) -- Radio personality and broadcaster Dana Potter has lost his battle with cancer, according to Magic 101.7 FM’s website.

In a Facebook post, the station said it’s radio family is mourning the loss of Potter, and he was one of the best to ever join its family.

In a statement from the station, “Dana Potter fought hard in his battle with cancer but as it often does, it took our friend tonight and the world is a more empty place for it. Dana loved radio almost as much as he loved his children and grandchildren, and continued to be part of it as long as he could.”